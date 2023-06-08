Abbott baseball wins 1A State Championship

The Abbott Panthers baseball team beat Fayetteville 6-5 to be crowned the 1A State Champions.

Abbott made the trip to the Dell Diamond once again as their State Title tournament journey started their against Kennard.

Congrats to the Abbott Panthers on their second Conference 1A #UILState Baseball Championship! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/uKOhAcqFV9 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) June 8, 2023

The Panthers started off red hot as going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Abbott had a 5-0 lead. The Lions were able to battle back and get the lead within two runs, but the Panthers got an insurance score to secure their victory.

Starting pitcher Preston Pustejovsky was named UIL State championship game MVP and the Panthers win their second baseball title in program history, with their first being in 2017.