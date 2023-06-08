Watch Now
Abbott baseball wins 1A State Championship

The Panthers celebrate their walk-off win against Kennard to advance to the State Championship game.
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jun 08, 2023
The Abbott Panthers baseball team beat Fayetteville 6-5 to be crowned the 1A State Champions.

Abbott made the trip to the Dell Diamond once again as their State Title tournament journey started their against Kennard.

The Panthers started off red hot as going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Abbott had a 5-0 lead. The Lions were able to battle back and get the lead within two runs, but the Panthers got an insurance score to secure their victory.

Starting pitcher Preston Pustejovsky was named UIL State championship game MVP and the Panthers win their second baseball title in program history, with their first being in 2017.

