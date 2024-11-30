A storied rivalry: the history of the Lone Star Showdown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — While the Lone Star Showdown returns for the first time in 13 years, it’s history long pre-dates the Big 12 and Southwest Conference days, spanning the last 130 years. From hand gestures, to kidnapping mascots, to hex rallies, the rivalry has this much animosity for a reason. So let’s take a look back at how we got here.

It all started back in 1894 when these two programs clashed for the first intercollegiate football game in the state of Texas, however the programs did not meet again until 1898. There have been 97 official meetings between Texas A&M and Texas. The Aggies currently trail in the all-time series at 33-61-3 but beyond the game – the dedication and pageantry that’s been poured into this rivalry throughout the years is top tier. So here are some noteworthy moments…

In 1920, Texas decides the upkeep for its mascot, Bevo, is too costly and difficult. So, for the Longhorns banquet that January – they barbequed Bevo, invited the Aggies, and gave them the hide that was branded 13-0 by Aggies.

Let’s talk hand gestures since they’re prominent for both schools. Texas A&M used the term gig ‘em since the 1910s, but it was at a Midnight Yell practice in 1930 that the thumbs up gesture was born. It wasn’t until 1955 that the hook ‘em horns hand signal was unveiled. A&M and Texas actually share common ground on this one, as both signals were shared before playing TCU.

And as we get ready for a night game at Kyle Field, one of the loudest games in the stadiums history was of course against Texas. In 1985, the 12th Man was so loud that Texas quarterback Bret Stafford, according to a report from The Battalion, “refused to snap the ball because of crowd noise.” The game was delayed three times in the Aggies 42-10 win over the Longhorns and it’s been cited as one of the loudest games in Kyle Field before the 2015 stadium renovations. That win also marking the largest margin of victory for A&M in the Lone Star Showdown.

Kickoff Saturday night is set for 6:30pm on ABC.

