7-on-7 State football tournament recap

The 7-on-7 State football tournament concluded at College Station as local teams looked to make it to the championship game for Division One.

Lake Belton started off against Lake Travis. It went back and forth between the two teams. Micah Hudson put on a show in the game as he was a guaranteed touchdown.

On the other side of the offense, Cash Robin was equally as effective as both receivers were tearing up the secondary and that's what kept the Broncos in every game. Lake Belton defeated Lake Travis 31-26 after Cash Robin scored a walk off touchdown.

The Broncos time in the tournament came to an end in the next game against DeSoto. They kept it close but ended up losing 41-33. It was a tough loss, but Head Coach Brian Cope sees the upside.

"DeSoto was the defending seven on seven champions and a defending football state champion. So those are 20 really good football players over there and our kids hung with them every step of the way," Cope said.

College Station was also in action as the Cougars advanced all the way to the third round of the tournament. They ended up losing a tough game against Arlington Seguin, but the Cougars put on a show during the tournament.

A&M Consolidated played the latest of the tournament as they were the final game of the weekend. The Tigers made it to the championship game as it came down to them and Round Rock. They did lose to Round Rock, but there was a lot to love about the team.

"This just showed how much of a team we are together for five games today that just shows how much of a team we are," Tigers quarterback Will Hargett said. "We go to summer workouts four days a week, every day, every week. So that's how it will be. I'm very excited for this fall. We have a bunch of plays that can go up and get the ball run. I'm very excited to see the future host this fall," Hargett said.

It was a memorable three day weekend as now all our local teams get ready for the Fall schedule.