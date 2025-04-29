7 Baylor Bears take next step toward NFL careers following draft

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Five former Baylor football standouts have signed undrafted free agent contracts with NFL teams following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, while two others received rookie mini-camp invitations.

Monaray Baldwin signed with the Miami Dolphins, Matt Jones and Treven Ma’ae with the Las Vegas Raiders, Hal Presley with the Buffalo Bills, and Garmon Randolph with the Los Angeles Chargers. In addition, Ketron Jackson earned a mini-camp invite with the Baltimore Ravens, and Lorando Johnson was invited to the Raiders' mini-camp.

Baldwin, a wide receiver from Killeen, Texas, appeared in 44 games over four seasons with the Bears, recording 99 catches for 1,673 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 178 rushing yards and two scores, finishing his career with six 100-yard receiving games—tied for 13th in program history.

Jones, a linebacker from Odessa, Texas, played in a school-record 62 games across six seasons. He amassed 328 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. His 113-tackle senior season earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024.

Ma’ae, originally from Kapolei, Hawaii, transferred to Baylor from Oregon in 2023. The defensive lineman tallied 83 career tackles, 11 for loss, and six sacks. In 2024, he started all 13 games and recorded 42 tackles, including 6.5 for loss.

Presley, a wide receiver from Mansfield, Texas, totaled 81 catches for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns over 39 games. He had a career-high 429 yards on 31 receptions as a senior.

Randolph, an outside linebacker from Jefferson, Georgia, appeared in 52 games across six seasons. He finished with 120 tackles, 14.5 for loss, 10 sacks, and two interceptions, highlighted by a 43-tackle sophomore campaign.

Jackson, a wide receiver who split his college career between Arkansas and Baylor, played in 46 games, recording 61 catches for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 489 receiving yards on 28 catches in 2024.

Johnson, a defensive back, played 44 collegiate games between Arkansas and Baylor. He totaled 64 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions. He broke up a career-best 11 passes during his 2024 season.