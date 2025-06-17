4-star OL Samuel Roseborough commits to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough has committed to Texas A&M, he announced Monday evening.

Roseborough, one of the top offensive line prospects in the country, chose the Aggies over offers from programs including Florida, Auburn, and Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman has primarily played tackle at the high school level but is expected to bring versatility to the college ranks, potentially transitioning to the interior line.

He received an offer from Texas A&M in May 2024 and visited College Station during spring practice in March. While there was early speculation he might choose Texas due to his mother living in Austin, Roseborough ultimately decided A&M was the best fit for his future.