2 former Texas A&M Aggies have secured their place in Super Bowl LIX

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Kansas City Chiefs will look to win their third straight championship when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9.

This marks Kansas City’s fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons, while Philadelphia is making its second trip in three years. The Eagles who lost 38-35 to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, are seeking their first Super Bowl title since 2017.

Ainias Smith, a wide receiver, and Braden Mann, a punter, play for the Philadelphia Eagles and are former Texas A&M Aggies. Smith spent five seasons in College Station before the Eagles selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Mann, who played four seasons at Texas A&M, will take on a key role as Philadelphia’s starting punter. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games and all three playoff contests.

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by head coach Nick Sirianni, are making their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons after finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record. The team, powered by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a strong defense, is seeking its second Super Bowl title.

