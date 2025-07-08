2 Aggies named to preseason All-SEC Team; Texas A&M picked 3rd in coaches’ poll

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M volleyball standouts Logan Lednicky and Ifenna Cos-Okpalla have been named to the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team, the league announced Tuesday.

The Aggies were also projected to finish third in the conference’s annual preseason coaches’ poll.

A&M earned 195 points in the poll, including one first-place vote. The Aggies are coming off a strong 2024 season, reaching the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 and posting a 21-8 overall record, including 10-6 in SEC play — their most wins since 2019.

Lednicky, a junior, received her third consecutive Preseason All-SEC honor after finishing the 2024 campaign with 492 kills and averaging 4.47 kills per set — the second- and third-highest marks, respectively, in program history for a single season.

Cos-Okpalla was selected for the second straight year after leading the team with 161 total blocks and averaging 1.46 blocks per set, which rank second and third all-time at A&M.

The Aggies return 11 players from last season and welcome the nation’s No. 7 recruiting class along with a high-impact transfer outside hitter.Ask ChatGPT

