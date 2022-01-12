Spirit of Acadiana: Reaching perfection on the ACT

In the main hallway of New Iberia Senior High, the word "Pride" is boldly painted on the wall.

And one reason the folks at NISH have to be proud is a guy by the name Wyatt Barras.

He recently earned a 36 out of a possible 36 on the ACT standardized exam. That my friends, is what we call perfection.

Barras said that achieving that 36 feels good.

"I don't have to take it again."

A couple years ago, at the age of 14, Wyatt took the ACT for the first time. He scored a very impressive number in its own right, a 30.

And while that 30 was enough, Wyatt said he wanted to see if he could master the exam

"I kind of just wanted to get a better score," he said. "I mean, 30. If I can get a 30 in 7th grade, then what can I do in, say, 9th, 10th, or as a senior."

In early December, Wyatt, now 15 and a Yellow Jacket freshman, took the ACT for the second time.

"It was early December, it was like the second week of December, then got my scores back in the middle of Christmas break, we were all pretty happy, a big Christmas gift for me," Wyatt said.

And his advice for those about to take the ACT — keep your cool.

"As long as you don't stress, you won't freak out, you won't lose focus, you'll be fine," he said.

With a 36 on the ACT in the bag, Wyatt will now prepare for the SAT which will happen in a couple years.

My guess, though, is for Wyatt Barras to be able to pick his future, those kinds of scores, those kinds of grades, certainly don't hurt.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel