Several people injured in early morning shooting in Cameron

CAMERON, TEXAS (KRHD) — Cameron police are investigating a shooting that injured several people early Sunday morning.

In a release on its Facebook page, Cameron police said officers went out on a shots fired call in near 7 1/2 St. and MLK Avenue. When they arrived, officers found several gunshot victims in a large crowd.

Several agencies, including the Milam County Sheriff's Office and state troopers, helped the victims and secured the scene. The area was shut down for several hours while officers were investigating the large crime scene.

Police said none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Cameron Police Department.