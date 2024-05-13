NASA appoints its first chief artificial intelligence officer

In an effort to guide responsible usage of artificial intelligence for its missions and research projects, NASA has appointed its first chief artificial intelligence officer.

On Monday, the space agency announced the appointment of Chief Data Officer David Salvagnini as NASA's new chief artificial intelligence officer.

“Artificial intelligence has been safely used at NASA for decades, and as this technology expands, it can accelerate the pace of discovery,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a press release. “It’s important that we remain at the forefront of advancement and responsible use. In this new role, David will lead NASA’s efforts to guide our agency’s responsible use of AI in the cosmos and on Earth to benefit all humanity.”

According to NASA, the role is an expansion of Salvagnini’s current role to comply with President Joe Biden’s AI executive order to address safety concerns as AI becomes more widely available. Salvagnini will now oversee AI safety, strategic planning, innovation, risk management, and partnerships to keep NASA at the forefront of AI advancements.

The agency also reports that Salvagnini joined NASA in June 2023, bringing with him more than two decades of experience in technology leadership.