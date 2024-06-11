Here's what tech experts are saying about Apple's new AI integration

Apple users will soon have artificial intelligence tools on their iPhone.

Apple announced a partnership with OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, Monday.

“Our unique approach combines generative AI with a user’s personal context to deliver truly helpful intelligence. And it can access that information in a completely private and secure way to help users do the things that matter most to them," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, in the press release.

The new batch of tools will be powered by Apple Intelligence. This will include new features for Siri.

For example, Siri will now be able to recall a picture taken on your phone years ago, and give you correct answers when asking about a loved one’s flight times.

It will also be able to prioritize emails in your inbox and create summaries of audio recordings.

“Everything can be much easier, much more scalable, much more personalized to you specifically, learning from your data, from your actions and making sure you’re experiencing and seeing things that are relevant to you,” said Alon Yamin, the CEO and co-founder of Copyleaks. Copyleaks is an AI content detection software company.

Even though Apple harped on the privacy and security aspects coming with the new AI operating system integration, not everyone is on board with the changes.

"The main problem or the main risks that are coming with generative AI revolve around privacy, security, making sure you have full control over your content,” Yamin said.

Elon Musk also expressed concerns about Apple’s announcement, writing in a post on X, “If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies.”

Musk also said visitors would have to check Apple devices at the door.

Experts said there are still a lot of questions on the finer details of AI integration into our everyday lives.

“Having this transparency around generative AI will make it much easier for us as users to trust these technologies,” Yamin said.

“I think what we’ll see more of in the next month and years is, first of all, regulation. There are already discussions around it,” he said.