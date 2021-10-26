Robinson non-profit raising money for neglected horse's surgery

ROBINSON, Texas — A local non-profit dedicated to helping farm animals find sanctuary after being neglected and abused is leaning on the community to help out one of their horses.

Stephanie Brown is a volunteer at The Bridge Sanctuary and to her, Atticus is much more than just a horse.

This is why she is raising money to help Atticus get the surgery that he needs to fully heal.

“As soon as I met him, it was like I had this immediate connection with him,” Brown said.

Since June, Brown has been volunteering at the Bridge Sanctuary, a safe place for abandoned horses and other farm animals to call home.

“I contacted them right away and I just instantly made a connection with them," Brown said.

It was here where she met Atticus, a retired racehorse, who was full of life and energy.

"He is the biggest, goofiest boy," Brown said.

And Brown believes that he has helped her in more ways than one.

"We all kind of experienced some level of depression. And you know he just pulled me, he gave me joy, he gave me something to look forward to," Brown said. "With everything happening, it's just it helps me, I love helping them."

And now, she wants to help return the favor.

"He was used. Humans used him and tossed him away," Margaret Ransom, Founder of The Bridge Sanctuary, said.

Atticus had been injured before coming to the sanctuary, suffering from a stifler injury. And, the only way to fix it is through surgery.

"People think that he is fine, he is not fine. He needs it desperately," Ransom explained.

After just a few months of calling the Bridge home, Atticus has finally gained enough weight to be able to go under anesthesia safely.

“A stifle injury for a horse is like a knee injury for a human,” Brown explained.

Brown knows firsthand how it feels, as she has arthritis in both of her knees.

"I understand that pain and I understand that having the desire to want to do things that my body isn't necessarily able to do without a significant amount of pain," Brown said. "And knowing that he is going through the same thing. I had to do what I could do to help him to be able to move like a young horse again."

And in order to help Atticus get the help that he needs, Brown is working towards raising money for his surgery.

"There is no reason that he can't be sound. To be able to move and run and play like a 5-year-old horse should be able to and I just want that for him because I just love him," Brown said.

And for brown, she believes that helping Atticus and the other animals at the sanctuary is what she was meant to do all along.

"I think God was smiling down on me, he knew what I needed and he saw what Waco needed and he saw what this area needed," Brown said. "And all of the pieces just fell together."

You can follow the journey of the Bridge animals on Facebook.