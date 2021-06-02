Youth Center in Killeen opened during the pandemic to help teens in the community

KILLEEN, TX — COVID-19 forced a lot of businesses to close their doors, but some businesses choose that time to open including ImPossible Teen Center in Killeen.

ImPossible Teen Center in Killeen is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving young people a place to hang out while learning.

”We’re trying to cover all bases to provide our kids with a well-rounded skill set to go into the workforce but even more during the summer, a balance of fun, education and safety,” said Vantonio Fraley, Founder of IMpossible Youth Center.

ImPossible opened its doors to the community right in the middle of the pandemic, which has been nothing short of challenging.

”A lot of stuff is being shut down so it’s been a real challenge from every single angle,” said Fraley.

The slow start hasn’t stopped them from being able to hire employees that share their vision for the community.

”I’m happy and glad to help and see the kids go through and do something better than what I did. If we start them young and early, shoot man, we’ll have a great future in America,” said Hector Vazquez, employee and youth mentor for ImPossible.

It is a message that has brought local tradesmen and business owners offering to help mentor and teach what they do to the kids.

”You know there is a clear gap amongst the youth these days and in the world and it’s our responsibility to bridge that gap,” said Lee Logue, owner of Logue Automotive in Killeen.

At the end of the day, it’s all about helping the kids in the community be safe and prepared for the future.

”The world is yours. We just went through a whole pandemic, a whole new change in lifestyle and now we’re looking to you to be the future leaders,” said Fraley.

ImPossible Teen Center is a non-profit organization, and they still have a lot of work and construction to do to become fully operational. They could use the community's help with volunteers and donations.