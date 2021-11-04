Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts job fair for veterans

KILLEEN, Texas — Workforce Solutions is hosting a job fair just for Veterans and thousands of jobs are up for grabs.

25 News met a veteran who is a great example of the leaders that come out of the military, ready to hit the ground running in the workforce.

Retired III Corps Medical Sgt. Mjr. Edward Ellis Kelsey has 30 years of military experience under his belt.

"Started out as a combat medic and a nurse and of course the army," Edward Ellis Kelsey, Practice Administrator at Baylor Scott and White.

After managing thousands of troops at Fort Hood, he ended up attending a Veterans hiring fair, landed a role as a manager intern, and worked his way up to overseeing Baylor Scott and White clinics in Killeen.

"It's all about people, taking care of people that's what makes this job very exciting," Ellis Kelsey.

Ellis Kelsey is an example of one of the many successful veteran hires that companies are looking for.

Tonya Shadduck works to create a diverse workforce within Baylor Scott and White reaching out to veterans.

"A lot of them don't want to move. They love Central Texas. We have a lot of openings in Central Texas," Shadduck told 25 News.

Throughout the hospital system, there are 1,500 job openings with hundreds in Central Texas.

The hospital is struggling to keep positions filled, to keep up with the demands of COVID-19.

That's just one company.

More than 50 employers will be brought together Thursday by Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.

"We're committed to our Veteran population," Jennifer Brady handles communications for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.

"As a matter of fact, if you come to one of our centers, you get the priority of service. So, you go to the top of the list."

WSCT is aiming to put valuable military training to good use, something this veteran is using to make a difference.

"At the end of the day, we're here to take care of people," Ellis Kelsey said, who went from the front lines of war to the frontlines of the pandemic.

The Red, White, and You hiring fair is happening November 4th in Killeen at Central Texas College inside Anderson Hall from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

Veterans can pre-register online.