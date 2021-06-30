Temple ISD approves $113.1 million budget, possible tax rate reduction this fall

Temple ISD board of trustees approved $113.1 million budget Tuesday, June 29.

Priorities for the 2021-2022 school year budget are geared towards learning loss solutions, staff compensation, and for the planned tax rate that will decrease in the fall. The expected revenue from the coming school year is $114.7 million.

This year's budget planning and adoption process was a challenging given the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to fourth-year superintendent Bobby Ott. The school board also expects to be recommended to lower the current tax rate, $1.28 per $100 of valuation, in August or September for the third consecutive year - adding to the tax rate reduction of twelve-cents since 2018-2019.

“School district funding is based upon student enrollment and attendance which does impact revenue projections,” Ott said. “However, I am proud to say that the budget proposed and adopted this evening provides for additional student resources to assist with learning loss and social/emotional services due to COVID. Further it provides a much-deserved salary increase for all Temple ISD staff members.”

All Temple ISD employees will see a two percent increase in their salary, from the midpoint salary of respective pay grades, increasing teacher salaries by 14.5 percent since the 2018-2019 school year.

Bus drivers, paraprofessionals, maintenance and food service staff, along with other hourly employees, also were given significant increases in pay rates. Equity adjustments were made to positions that paid less than the industry standard in similar school districts.

“The budget presented by district leadership prioritizes the needs of our students, rewards our staff and anticipates a tax rate reduction,” said board president, Dan Posey. “I want to thank Dr. Ott and the leadership team for consistently exercising good stewardship of taxpayer dollars on behalf of our citizens.”