Entrepreneurial "Self Employed" headlines new Magnolia Network

Entrepreneurs know that chasing a business dream isn’t for everyone.

There are long hours, constant setbacks, and almost certain failure at some point.

Jonathan Morris refuses to slow down, though, and he said all of that only makes success taste so much sweeter.

“We’re leaning into that energy, we’re leaning into those good vibes, in showcasing people who are doing just that,” said Morris.

During the past decade, Morris made a name for himself in Fort Worth, first opening a wildly popular barbershop before becoming a boutique hotel owner. His Dryce property debuted just last month.

His charismatic, relentless energy caught the eye of folks at the newly launched Magnolia Network a couple of years ago, when it was first being discussed.

“There was this thought, ‘What if we had Jonathan travel the country and talk to entrepreneurs about what they’re doing, where they’ve been, where they’re going,’” said Jonathan.

Season one of “Self Employed” is eight episodes, taking viewers on a cross-country journey to places like Atlanta and Michigan where Jonathan profiles other entrepreneurs.

“[We] overcome challenges to get to where they are," said Morris. "I gotta tell you I was just super inspired by the people we met."

Magnolia launches over-the-air, or OTA, in January but is available right now through Discovery Plus.

Morris, who grew up in Texas, said Chip and Joanna Gaines provided good guidance and framework for his time in front of the camera, after their hugely successful show.

“Take a community and create a massive, massive empire around it,” said Morris.

He profiles a couple of additional Texas start-ups during season one but hopes to get more Lone Star faces in front of the camera if the show gets picked up for season two.

Maybe, just maybe, some Central Texas entrepreneurs will get a phone call.