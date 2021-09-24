CVS looking to fill 25,000 open positions for national hiring day

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you're looking for a job, Sept. 24 is national hiring day at CVS.

The pharmacy chain has 25,000 open positions nationwide and 3,200 of those are in Texas alone.

There are about 25 jobs in Waco, and several others in Woodway, Beverly Hills, Temple, Killeen and Harker Heights to name a few.

Many of the jobs are in the pharmacy.

CVS is also hiring nurses and management positions.

CVS Health district leader Akash Patel told 25 News that on top of the pandemic, they are gearing up for a busier than normal flu season.

"Last year, the number of flu vaccines that our company administered was twice as many as the year before, so we're expecting it to be a strong year this year as well," Patel said.

You can text CVS to 25000 to search jobs for openings near you, apply in-store or online.