Copperas Cove ISD partners with Coryell Medical Center, Adventhealth to vaccinate staff

COPPERAS COVE, TX — Teachers are now on the priority list for COVID vaccines and school districts aren’t wasting any time.

Copperas Cove ISD is doing its part to take care of its staff and end the pandemic.

On Tuesday they partnered with Coryell Medical Center and Adventhealth to vaccinate hundreds of teachers and staff.

”We did it with Coryell memorial then and today we also have Advent Health with us and with school nurses all working together to get these vaccinations to all of the staff.” said Amy Hudson, RN and Director of Health Services, CCISD.

The district says the partnership is essential for staff and students to get back to some sort of normal.

”They could be in the classroom without wearing masks. You know, just to see the expressions on people's face. Even children that have a hard time talking or hearing, it would help them a lot more if they could see the teacher talk.” Hudson said.

Educators getting a shot in the arm said it felt like a weight was lifted after a long hard year.

“It’s not been easy. This has been one of the toughest years I have ever had and I've been doing this a long time. Just because you didn’t know what was going to happen from one day to the next.” said Cari Lowery, Head Volleyball Coach and Girls Coordinator, CCISD.

After all hardship the past year, those getting the vaccine said it seems like a light out of the darkness.

”I’m very excited because it’s one step closer to the world getting back to what we’re used to.” said Lowery.

Those administering the vaccines were just as excited as those getting it.

”This feels really good, it’s like a step and a giant leap forward. That we’re getting closer to maybe becoming normal again or getting closer to getting rid of masks. Things like that,” said Hudson.

Everyone we spoke to about getting a vaccine Tuesday left with a similar message of excitement and hope for the future.

Over 300 teachers, coaches and staff from Copperas Cove ISD received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.