Project Homeless Connect Event to serve homeless community in Waco

Anyone can become homeless and for Texas native Natalie Mcclure it happened suddenly after applying for school at the age of 18.

"I was roughly homeless for almost 10 years,” said Mcclure.

With hopes and dreams in mind, she attended and joined various events around Central Texas like Project Homeless Connect which provides numerous services to help end homelessness in the Heart of Texas.

Over 20 vendors gathered at the Waco Convention Center as the one-stop shop for services and resources like COVID testing, Veteran Services, Food, Clothes, and even health care for pets.

This event also serves as a count site “where we do our annual census of the homeless population in Waco," says Nicole Wiscombe, Board Chair for Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition.

The nonprofit says there are over 200 people who are homeless in Waco and events like this give those in need basic services.

"[For] those people experiencing housing instability and homelessness helping to navigate from homelessness to housed," says Wiscombe.

For more information, you can visit www.heartoftexashomeless.org