Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Printable: Color the Weather
Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 14:20:54-04
While you are home social distancing, you might be looking for a way to preoccupy the kiddos.
We partnered with Big Boys' Wreckers Service to provide this fun printable to occupy your child's time.
Simply open the below page and hit print!
Send us your child's artwork to our Facebook page!
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.