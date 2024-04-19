You can now preorder Caitlin Clark’s new Indiana Fever jersey

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Caitlin Clark is coming to Indiana. You’ve likely heard that name even if you don’t follow women’s sports (or sports in general), and for good reason. The former guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes is coming off a record-breaking season in the NCAA and made her upcoming WNBA career official on April 15 when she accepted an offer from the Indiana Fever.

Their season doesn’t start until May, but you can already show your support for the basketball phenom because her official Indiana Fever jersey is now up on Fanatics. Many options are already sold out, but you can place pre-orders on the site for when they restock.

There’s actually a wide variety of apparel that includes hoodies, T-shirts and caps, but this classic jersey is likely to be a favorite. It’s a version of what you’ll see Caitlin wearing on the court, with “Clark” in bold on the back and her No. 22 on the front. That’s the same number Clark wore during her college career, and the Hawkeyes wasted no time retiring it when she left.

$99.99 from Fanatics

If you’re looking for something a little brighter, the Fever also has a line of “Rebel Edition” jerseys in red. The team debuted these uniforms for select home games in 2023, and they’re meant to symbolize the “bloodline” of Indiana basketball history.

$99.99 from Fanatics

If you want to commemorate Clark’s first moments as a pro player (or you’re just on a budget), you can also score this navy T-shirt. It features a splashy graphic using the words that WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert used to welcome Clark: “With the 1st pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, the Indiana Fever select Caitlin Clark.”

$35.99 from Fanatics

The rush for Caitlin Clark gear is just a symptom of her meteoric rise this year. The Iowa Hawkeyes’ final four run may have ended with a loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, but it hardly dimmed Clark’s star. By then, she had already announced her intention to join the WNBA draft. The initial run of Fanatics’ official Fever jerseys sold out within the first day of her draft announcement this week. Country star Tim McGraw even got caught up in the hype: He was seen wearing Clark’s Fever jersey during his show in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The Indiana Fever’s season begins on May 14, with pre-season games starting May 3.

