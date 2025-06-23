Watch Now
Patrick addresses Abbott’s veto of Senate Bill 3 in briefing

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick voiced his frustration on Monday, June 23, in a briefing after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 3, a measure that would have banned THC products across Texas.

“Throughout the legislative session, Gov. Abbott remained totally silent on Senate Bill 3, the bill that would have banned dangerous THC products in Texas,” Patrick wrote on X.

