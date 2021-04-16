We're Open: Quesadilla Factory brings Mexican culture to Waco Farmer's Market

WACO, TX — A recipe for handmade tortillas handed down from generation to generation, that's the secret ingredient for the team at Quesadilla Factory in Waco.

It's not just food, it's a celebration of culture.

They're sizzling hot and made to order.

"I'm making the corn tortillas right now," said Silvia Moralez who owns Quesadilla Factory.

You'll find Silvia kneading dough every Saturday at the Downtown Waco Farmer's Market for the past 3 years now.

Just look for the Quesadilla Factory sign and her husband Reynaldo.

"We saw an opportunity to bring our Mexican culture down to Waco, Texas so people can experience true authentic Mexican food," owner Reynaldo Moralez said.

You'll smell it before you see it.

"The homemade you know, flavor," Reynaldo said.

It's a family tradition.

"My mom had a business in Mexico, and she taught us how to make tortillas," Silvia said.

A simple process: she kneads the dough, presses it twice, and lays it on the grill. About 10 seconds later, the dough begins to rise.

What's the secret ingredient?

"Oh, I just add water and that's it," Silvia claimed.

"Love," Reynaldo added.

"I feel it in my hand when the dough is ready," Silvia explained.

"It's an art to make those tortillas because a lot of people try. I've tried for three years and I still can't master that art."

So, he leaves it up to his wife who's been at it, "since I was little," Silvia said.

She's making 500 to 600 tortillas every Saturday in about 5 hours.

"From scratch. Everything's from scratch," Reynaldo said. "We don't take no shortcuts. I believe if you don't do it right, don't do it at all. Yes, sir."

They're keeping an old-world tradition alive and well while adding new favorites to the menu like the breakfast quesadilla which is stuffed with piping hot grilled vegetables, eggs, and cheese.

"And I'm about to make another one. They sell like crazy guys," grill master Jessica Martinez said.

Just give it a minute to cool down, the quesadillas are hot off the grill.

"This is the real deal and that's why people come back for this tortilla," Reynaldo said.

Right now, Quesadilla Factory is only available at the Downtown Waco Farmer's Market.

They are working on getting a food truck, they also cater.

You can follow the Quesadilla Factory on Facebook.