We're Open: Beards and Brews serves up cold brews and good looks

WACO, TX — We keep hearing about the negative impact COVID-19 is having on small businesses with many shutting the doors for good, but we're introducing you to a young woman who's not letting the pandemic stop her from following her dreams.

She's testing the water in a new business venture, meet Catherine Ricard, a.k.a. Catherine Scissorhands.

"Edward Scissorhands is like my favorite movie," Ricard explains, but he's not the inspiration for her career choice.

"No, I got into it by cutting my Barbie doll's hair," you might call it a life-long ambition.

Despite the pandemic, Catherine just opened her own barbershop: Beards and Brews.

You'll find Beards and Brews inside Salons by J.C. in Waco, where various stylists and barbers rent their own personal space.

"It just seems like a really relaxing environment to get your hair and beard done and have a beer." And it's working.

She's building up her clientele, averaging around 20 haircuts a day.

She ends up throwing a cape on many of them who find her on Instagram, where she posts pictures of her fresh cuts.

"Really just to showcase my work," Ricard said.

To draw attention, she uses hashtags like #ladybarbers and #barberlife.

Watch closely as she spins the scissors around in her hands.

As for the latter half of Beards and Brews, "I like to stock some craft beers. I have Devil's Backbone," among several other brands.

"My own little one-person barbershop where you can get your hair cut, beard done, shave, and have a beer."

She's serving up cold brews and good looks, armed with golden shears and determination. Visit Beards and Brews online for more information.