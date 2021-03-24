Pura Vida Paddle brings a taste of Costa Rica to Waco

WACO, TX — Now that the weather is heating up, there's a business that's ready to get you out on the water.

We stopped by Pura Vida Paddle in Waco to find out how they've stayed afloat during the pandemic.

"You're able to calm that mind. I love closing my eyes and hearing the ripples on the water," said Pura Vida Paddle Owner Erin Ward.

The native Wacoan fell in love with paddleboarding and wanted to bring the lifestyle to her hometown.

"God started opening doors and literally six months after we moved back, we opened it," said Ward.

Pura Vida Paddle now has a storefront on Franklin Avenue.

"I wanted to offer more than just rentals. We are known as a rental business. Now we actually sell equipment and we offer equipment to go. We have a river boutique side," said Ward.

You can call it river chic. They make their own apparel too.

"We started doing all of our apparel. It's been a blessing. We do more than screen printing. Any promo items. Lip balms, hats, embroidery, koozies. We can help in that way," she said.

Once you're on the Brazos, it can be fun and relaxing.

"I love seeing the peace that the water brings. Talk about the best social distancing ever. You're on the water," she said.

They're preparing for the busy season when school is out and the weather is hot. Pura Vida brings a little bit of Costa Rica to Waco.