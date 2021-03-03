Freedom Country isn't letting the pandemic put the brakes on their ability to help their customers

The pandemic changed the way people are buying cars these days. 25 News stopped by Freedom Country in Killeen, which isn't putting the brakes on helping their customers.

It's in the flags that fly above their business and in the heart of what they do.

"This community is a great community. It's always growing and always changing. We support our military. It's a big military community and we are very proud to be a part of the Killeen area," said sales manager Brian Glaser.

For almost a year now, they've been offering a completely contact-less way to buy a vehicle.

"We appraise your trade and arrange financing 100% online and over the phone. We schedule at-home or at-work test drives, and we have no charge home deliveries for our community as well," said Glaser.

But if you do step foot in the store, they've got you covered there too.

"We have implemented social distancing. We clean and sanitize daily. We also have masks and hand sanitizer so everybody feels safe and comfortable when they come in," said Glaser.

Customers are responding.

"It's been fabulous. We've had great reviews that have come through our website," said Glaser.

Glaser says it's part of why he loves working here.

"It's a blessing to be able to come to work and facilitate people with their vehicle needs. We support the community the best we can. It's a great job and great company to work for," said Glaser.

Freedom Country has been in business in Killeen for more than 25 years.