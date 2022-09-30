Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl is returning this fall

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Olive Garden is bringing back one of their most popular deals just in time for all your cozy fall food cravings.

After a two-year hiatus, the restaurant chain’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl is returning from Oct. 3-Nov. 20! Guests can enjoy unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, soup or salad and breadsticks, starting at $13.99. If you want toppings, they can can be added for an additional $4.99.

You’ll find three types of pasta, five sauces and three toppings:

Pastas: Fettuccine, spaghetti, rigatoni and angel hair

Sauces: Creamy mushroom, traditional marinara, five cheese marinara, traditional meat sauce and alfredo

Toppings: Meatballs, Italian sausage and crispy chicken fritta

You can mix and match as many times as you’d like. So for example, you could first try spaghetti with marinara, then fettuccine with Alfredo, or stick with one sauce, but try all three pastas, or one type of pasta and all five sauces.

Olive Garden

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl has been around since 1995, but has not been offered since 2019, so this marks the 25th year for the deal, as it wasn’t around for two years.

Olive Garden has also offered an extension of the deal in previous years, selling a Never Ending Pasta Pass for $100 that gave you nine weeks of unlimited pasta and a Lifetime Pasta Pass for $500 that gave you unlimited pasta for life.

Olive Garden

Refills are dine-in only, so you will need to eat all your pasta at the restaurant. Even if you only get one round, you cannot take some home for later, so make sure you’re hungry enough for multiple bowls of pasta before ordering.

Since the return of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl could make for an affordable date night with your significant other, you might also consider that it could be a really romantic night out, too. After all, one couple recreated the “Lady and the Tramp” spaghetti scene at Olive Garden for their engagement photos, and another couple embraced their photographer’s idea to shoot outside of their local restaurant to create an Italian-esque backdrop to their engagement photos. The photos, which went viral, were so stunning that Olive Garden gave them a honeymoon in Italy!

Will you be heading to your local Olive Garden for the Never Ending Pasta Bowl before it disappears again on Nov. 20?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.