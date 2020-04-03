Niyah Gonzalez joins 25 News as weeknight anchor at 5, 6 & 10 P.M.

Journalist Niyah Gonzalez will join Todd Unger on the anchor desk for the weeknight 25 News newscast beginning Monday, April 6.

Niyah will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscast every weeknight.

“Niyah Gonzalez is a great addition to our team of amazing anchors and journalists,” said Adam Chase, KXXV’s Vice President and General Manager. “Her passion for local community storytelling and sports will mix well in a market where we have strong high school and collegiate sports programs. During these uncertain times, I know Niyah’s passion for the supporting the community is something I am proud to be a part of.”

Current evening anchor, Lindsay Liepman, will move to mornings with Joe Gumm from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., and then she will anchor the 11 a.m. midday newscast. She is excited for the move because it allows for more time with her family.

“I’m looking forward to serving our community on Good Morning Texas. Not only to I get to re-join Joe Gumm on the anchor desk but this is such a great fit for my family,” Lindsay said.

Niyah Gonzalez’s first evening on the desk will be Monday, April 6. Lindsay's first official day on Good Morning Texas will also be on April 6.

About Niyah

Niyah joins KXXV from Omaha, Nebraska where she worked as a reporter. She's covered big stories from historic flooding that took many lives and destroyed dozens of towns throughout the state in 2018 to investigating breast implant illness and the FDA's decision to keep them on the market.

In 2017, Niyah attended Northeastern University School of Creative Arts, Media and Design, in Boston, Massachusetts.

There, she reported for the Husky News Network and was awarded a New England Student Emmy. Her documentary, "Extraordinary Support", about an ex-convict who spent 10 years in prison but then became the head of Public Safety in Boston caught eyes of journalists at a local TV station.

Niyah began working for WHDH-7News until she graduated in 2018.Niyah has a passion for telling stories about people or events often left in the shadows. As a former athlete, she also loves sports and telling stories that go beyond highlights and scores.