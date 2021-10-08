You’ll want to attend: Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo to run through Oct. 17

WACO, Texas — The 11-day Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is off and running with impressive crowds and more fun than ever.

Slated to run until Saturday, Oct. 17, the event features an abundance of carnival rides, music, concessions and activities for children.

CLICK HERE for more information on the 25News -sponsored event. Don't forget THE EVENTS .

And for those of you who like free stuff?

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 25News is giving away stuff to the first 500 people through the gates.