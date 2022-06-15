Watch
'Yellowstone' actor Buster Welch dead at 94

Posted at 3:08 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 16:08:43-04

GUTHRIE, Texas — An iconic Texas cowboy has ridden off into his final sunset.

Buster Welch, a well-known horse trainer at the 6666 Ranch in West Texas, has died, according to "Yellowstone" production.

Welch played an older cowboy last season who helped the main character brush up on his cowboy skills.

He was 94-years-old.

Born in 1928, Welch was a lifelong cowboy who worked on multiple famous ranches.

Said experience would later lead him to multiple World Champion Futurity titles, alongside several NCHA world championships, according to the associations.

Welch would later be inducted into the hall of fame for both the NCHA and the American Quarter Horse.

"Buster Welch rode into the sunset this morning, leaving behind a legacy that changed the performance horse world forever," co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, said in a statement.

"He will be missed and we will be forever grateful for all his wisdom and his contributions to the quarter horse world."

