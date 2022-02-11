Reports: US now believes that Russia could invade Ukraine 'at any time'

U.S. intelligence officials now believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and could do so even before the end of the Olympic Games in China next week, CNN and PBS report.

Officials previously believed that Russia was more likely to wait until the Games ended as a gesture of goodwill to its ally China, which is hosting the games.

But according to CNN, Sec. of State Antony Blinken said Friday that he believes an invasion of Ukraine "could begin at any time," adding that the U.S. is seeing "very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border."

This story is breaking and will be updated.