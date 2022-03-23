Watch

London's Olympic Park Aquatics Center evacuated after 'release of gas'

London Olympic Park Evacuation
Kirsty O'Connor/AP
Emergency services near the Aquatics Centre, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, following a gas-related incident causing the area to be evacuated and cordoned off, in London, Wednesday March 23, 2022. A swimming pool in London’s Olympic park has been evacuated and several people were treated by ambulance workers after an incident involving a “release of gas.” The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London was built for the 2012 Games in London. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
London Olympic Park Evacuation
Posted at 7:37 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 08:37:31-04

LONDON — A swimming pool in London's Olympic park has been evacuated and ambulance workers treated several people after an incident involving a "release of gas."

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London was built for the 2012 Games in London. The park said on Twitter that Wednesday's incident involved "the release of a gas" at the Aquatics Center.

The agency's tweet said, "there are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties" who are being treated by ambulance workers. They added that the area was cordoned off, evacuated and that emergency services were on site.

The park didn't provide more details.

The London Fire Brigade said firefighters were dealing with "reports of a chemical incident" at the pool.

