Hong Kong's only remaining pro-democracy newspaper to shut down this week

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s sole remaining pro-democracy newspaper will publish its last edition Thursday.

Apple Daily was forced to shut down after five editors and executives were arrested and millions of dollars in its assets were frozen as part of China’s increasing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

The board of directors of parent company Next Media said in a statement Wednesday that the print and online editions will cease.

The silencing of a prominent pro-democracy voice is the latest sign of China’s determination to exert greater control over the city long known for its freedoms after huge anti-government protests there in 2019 shook the government.

Apple Daily was founded by tycoon Jimmy Lai in 1995.