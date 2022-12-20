Who has the best chance of a white Christmas this year?

25 WEATHER — As we get closer to Christmas, the headline dominating our forecast is the major arctic front that will enter the region on Thursday and plunge us into bitter cold for the remainder of the week.

While the wind and cold will be no joke, we're not expecting any kind of wintry precip aside from maybe a few flurries.

It will be another year come and gone without a white Christmas in Central Texas. A white Christmas is defined as having at least one inch of snow on the ground on the holiday.

For Waco, the odds of that happening are only about a couple of times in a hundred years. But who has a chance of having a white Christmas nationally this year?

The Weather Channel has published its forecast for a potential white Christmas in the United States.

Based on the current outlook, an inch of snow on the ground for Christmas is at least possible for the northern half of the country.

A white Christmas is looking more likely in the Upper Plains, the Midwest and in the Northeast along the Great Lakes. Many of these places already have quite a bit of snow on the ground, especially the Dakotas and the Upper Midwest.

We're not in line for any ice or snow, but it may be worth heading north this year if you want to see a holiday blanket of snow.