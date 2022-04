WACO, Texas — A Waco firefighter lost his home to a large blaze while on-duty Tuesday night, said fire officials.

The fireman's wife and young children were home at the time, according to the Waco Professional Firefighter Association.

All were able to escape and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

A Venmo account has since been launched to help support the fireman and his family at this time.