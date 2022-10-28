Waco council member resigns, effective next week

Waco Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Palmer has resigned, effective Nov. 4.

Palmer, who represents District IV, has served on the city council since Nov. 17, 2020 after being elected earlier that month.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as the District IV councilwoman these past two years,” Palmer said in a news release. “I’m leaving office with such gratitude for the gift of working alongside so many of you in pursuit of a more equitable and beautiful Waco.”

The current District IV terms expires in May 2023.

“We thank Councilwoman Palmer for her contributions and dedication to District IV and the City of Waco,” Mayor Dillon Meek said in the release. “Throughout her term, she demonstrated a deep care for the wellbeing of each person she represented, working diligently to represent their interest and to make Waco a stronger city. We wish her nothing but the best as she continues her path forward.”

In recent months, Palmer had suggested the city “de-prioritize” criminalization of abortion.

Palmer is the second council member to resign in just over a year. Hector Sabido resigned in September 2021.

