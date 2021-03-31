"Vote for Lukas": Midway 3rd grader in the running to bring massive prize to his elementary school

WOODWAY, TX — Central Texas has a very special student in the running to bring a massive cash prize to his school and all his fellow students.

9-year-old Lukas Carl was stuck inside, like many others, during the recent winter ice storms, that's when his family found a creative outlet.

"It started by my mom on the computer, something popped up and she found out there was a Sun-Maid competition," said Lukas.

"We were just hanging out and I was scrolling on Facebook and it said we're looking for imaginative and creative kids," explained Lukas's mom Lindsey Carl.

"There was this commercial and it said we need smart brains, kids brains to help us create new ideas for our company," said Lukas.

They wrote a story and submitted it to Sun-Maid.

"It was about this raisin that entered this cooking competition and then he made some snacks that included raisins and he won the competition," said Lukas.

"Sent it off and crossed our fingers hoping for the best," said Lindsey Carl.

Days later they were told Lukas made the semifinals. They created a video, and after submitting it, they were told Lukas made the final 15 students out of the original 1300 submissions.

"I was just immediately excited and I couldn't wait to get on board and get the word out," said Lukas's teacher, Nan Haber.

The prize for the winner is $5,000 for their elementary school and a year-long supply of Sun-Maid snacks for each student.

"5 thousand dollars could bring us headsets and things that we need to help our children and show what they know," said Haber.

"It feels good..."I just know my teachers will buy fun stuff to help us learn more," said Lukas.

Voting for the winner is a simple click away, and people can vote every day until April 2. The winner is announced Monday, April 5.

"I'm prideful to be his teacher but he teaches me every day, Lukas embodies the spirit of imagination, if there was ever a child that was more deserving of this award it is Lukas Carl," said Haber.

"We need everyone to vote, go online and you can vote daily," said Lindsey Carl.

To vote for Lukas, click here.