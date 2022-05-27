Uvalde’s police chief should resign after Tuesday's school massacre, some residents say

In the wake of Tuesday’s Uvalde’s school massacre, some in this community of 15,000 are calling for the city’s police chief to resign.

The resignation call comes after 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary were gunned down by an 18-year-old dropout.

“He needs to go,” a woman who declined to be named said. “They are too busy chasing illegal immigrants and slamming them on the ground instead of training.”

She called for reform of a department led by Daniel Rodriguez.

In a statement Thursday, Rodriquez said he, along with his department, will “never be able to express in words the deepest sympathy and condolences to the individual families and the entire community of Uvalde.”

“I know words will never ease the pain that we are all suffering,” Rodriquez said, “but I hope you will join me in taking some solace in knowing that the pain comes from the fact that we all have such deep love for all the victims who have been taken from us,’ those who are recovering, and those who only time and love will continue to heal.

“As the close-knit community that we are, I know we will come together and help each other heal as the family that is #UvaldeStrong.”