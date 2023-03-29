City of Waco releases post-event report following Saturday's Trump campaign rally

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has compiled a post-event report following former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rally held last Saturday.

The report states the Waco Fire Marshal's Office estimated attendance at 12,000 to 15,000 people — although no official count was recorded.

Waco police did not report any major incidents, however, first responders did provide assistance to several heat-related incidents with guests.

There was no damage to airport grounds reported, and the event did not cause any disruption to the standard flight schedule at Waco Regional Airport.

