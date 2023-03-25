Watch Now
NewsTrump Waco Campaign Rally

Actions

LIVE: Latest updates from Trump’s Waco Campaign Rally

campaign rally_Today.png
25 News
campaign rally_Today.png
Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 13:53:40-04

WACO, Texas — Follow the 25 News Team for the latest on former President Donald Trump’s Saturday campaign to Waco.

25 News anchor Todd Unger, In-Depth reporter Alicia Naspretto, Executive Producer Trenton Hooker and others will be providing updates throughout the day. Anchor Lauren Adams will be manning the desk in the studio.

Here's the latest

UPDATE: 12:39 p.m.

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019