Tropical development in December appears possible

Now that we're in December, hurricane season has officially come to an end. That doesn't guarantee, however, that the oceans will be completely quiet over the winter.

In fact, there's a system developing in the Atlantic right now that has the potential to become a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring it and for now is referring to it as Invest 99L. It is well out to sea, about 800 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. The NHC states the system has about a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours.

Tropical activity this late in the year? It happens!



The last time we saw a named storm in December was #Olga in 2007. And in 2016, Hurricane #Alex formed in January!



Catch our coverage today to learn more about this out-of-season system. pic.twitter.com/64TiJnfsEd — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 6, 2022

Tropical development in December is rare. The last time a named storm occurred in December was 2007 when Olga formed.

Even if Invest 99L does mature into a tropical storm, it poses no threat to land. Its trajectory has it moving northeast over the open waters of the Atlantic.