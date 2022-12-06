Tropical development in December appears possible

Watch Now
Now that we're in December, hurricane season has officially come to an end. That doesn't guarantee, however, that the oceans will be completely quiet over the winter.

In fact, there's a system developing in the Atlantic right now that has the potential to become a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring it and for now is referring to it as Invest 99L. It is well out to sea, about 800 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. The NHC states the system has about a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours.

Tropical development in December is rare. The last time a named storm occurred in December was 2007 when Olga formed.

Even if Invest 99L does mature into a tropical storm, it poses no threat to land. Its trajectory has it moving northeast over the open waters of the Atlantic.

