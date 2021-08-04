Waco's Mayborn Museum, an opportunity to love learning

Waco's Mayborn Museum has endured a prominent location on Baylor's campus for the last 17 years, but it had its origins in the 1850s when Baylor professors would collect teaching materials so their students could learn more about the world around them.

Today's Mayborn museum is much more than a collection of leaves and rocks.

"There are more than 25,000 artifacts in our history collection but we also have a very diverse biology collection," said Assistant Director of Exhibits Rebecca Nall.

The museum has space for traveling exhibits like the world's largest dinosaurs, which is currently on display through Sept. 26.

"That is on loan from the American Museum of National History from New York so we're very excited to bring that to Waco," said Null.

The Mayborn is a wonderland for children, its roots come from the early 1960s when Ollie Mae Moen advocated for a place for children to find excitement in learning.

"Our exhibits change all the time, we're always constantly doing upgrades," said Null.

You can take a step back in time with a visit to the Governor Bill and Vara Daniel historic village-- take a stroll by these historic structures and experience life in rural Texas in the 1890s.

"We have nine wood-frame buildings out here that represent life in the 1890s, we're in the schoolhouse so that's a good example of everyday life," said Null.

The Daniels' donated these structures back in 1985, after a two-year renovation, the village was rededicated in 2012.

"We do often have families that will pack a lunch and they'll take it and eat it out on the picnic tables outside and it just makes for a really fun day."

Collections like the Blanche M. Largent children's glass collection, considered to be one of the most complete collections of children's toy pressed glass in the nation, are on display.

"I actually got to help put this exhibit together whenever we put it up in 2009, so it was fun to choose the pieces and really decide what was going to look the best in the case and be the best representation of what the collection had to offer."

Visitors can expect to spend about three to four hours in the museum. There's something for children of all ages to enjoy.

"Our museum has something for everyone and you can really spend the entire day," said Null. "So whether you're two or 72, we hope that you come to the museum and it sparks something in you so that you want to learn more whenever you get home. Playing is learning for kids or adults, so we're excited to be able to offer that opportunity."

An opportunity to love learning right here in Texas.