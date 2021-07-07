German culture, influences stretch across Central Texas

In Texas you will find German towns stretching from the coastal plain through Central Texas, to the hill country.

Settlements like Fredricksburg, Boerne, New Braunfels. Schulenburg, Pflugerville, and Walburg, in Williamson County.

This unincorporated community dates from the late 1880’s and is home to not one, but two, Lutheran Churches: Zion Lutheran and St. Peter Lutheran.

In 1881 Henrich Doering moved to the area and opened a general store. Five years later he opened a post office and changed the name of the area from Concordia to Walburg, after his hometown in Germany.

In the 1980’s another young man from Germany moved to town and opened a German restaurant.

"Munich Germany, I was born there and raised there. When I arrived in Walburg all eyes were on me because I was a German,” Ronny Tippelt said. “What's a German doing here in a German community? We’ve got to make sure he's the real thing.”

“I was accepted and our restaurant became a success."

Through the years chefs continue the legacy of German Cuisine from Ronny Tippelt’s Bavarian Heritage at the world famous Walburg Restaurant.

But the dining experience doesn’t end with the food. Tippelt is an accomplished accordion player and yodeler. He along with Quinten Dubec make up the Walburg Boys who play regularly both inside the restaurant and the biergarten in the back.

Dubec even has a music school on the premises, teaching young musicians so another generation can continue the tradition.

"So far we've got a couple drum students, some guitar students and some piano students, and so it's starting to come along real well,” Dubec said.

Walburg Restaurant is a family friendly venue complete with an arcade and foosball.

So for a quick getaway that’s uniquely Texan you can sit under the canopy of an Oak tree and soak up our rich Texas-German culture and perhaps take a little bit of Bavaria home with you.