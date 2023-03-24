Tornadoes confirmed in Parker County, Texas Friday morning

TEXAS — Here in Central Texas, our weather was fairly quiet to start off Friday. Thunderstorms, severe at times, were rumbling to our west overnight but those weakened as they moved into our area in the pre-dawn hours. However, severe weather continued to our northwest before the sun came up.

Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Parker County, Texas from this morning's storms. Parker County is immediately west of Fort Worth.

According to local media, a mobile home was lifted off the ground in Poolville with two people inside. Two injuries were reported.

Additional damage included a downed steeple of a church and the collapse of the Poolville Tabernacle.

It wasn't long before the National Weather Service in Fort Worth sent a crew to survey the damage.

The two tornadoes, which occurred in the northern part of the county, were both rated EF-1 with estimated winds of 100 mph. The tornadoes touched down shortly before 5:00 AM and lasted a few minutes.

The storm system responsible for the damage may produce more tornadoes Friday night over parts of the Mississippi Valley.