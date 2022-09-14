Tiny house, big problems in Waco

WACO, Texas — Check this out.
Drivers in Waco came close to a risky "home delivery" Wednesday afternoon... at Sanger Avenue and Hwy 6.
Workers transporting what looked like a tiny home... didn't quite make it under an overpass.
They eventually had to take the roof off the small house — then it was clear to keep on rolling.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 18:14:14-04
WACO, Texas — Check this out.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.