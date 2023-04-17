ATF: 'West explosion still an active investigation'

HOUSTON — The investigation of the West fertilizer plant explosion was never solved – and no one was arrested for the fire and the subsequent blast.

"We don't know what they intended to do," said Robert Elder, the special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, back in 2016. "We know that a fire was intentionally set and so we know a crime was committed so now we have a criminal act."



Almost 7 years later, nothing has changed in the case. The ATF is still the lead law enforcement agency in the West explosion.

25 News reached out to the ATF Houston field office, and a spokesperson for the bureau said it's still an "active investigation."

They declined an on-camera interview, but they urged anyone with information to come forward and contact Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357).

"It is our highest priority to give victims of this tragedy an accurate explanation of what happened that day in West," Elder said at the time.