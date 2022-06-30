The Uvalde City Council held a special meeting on Thursday to speak with lawyers about what information can be released following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to Mayor Don McLaughlin.

Mayor McLaughlin said his efforts to reach the Uvalde District Attorney's Office and AG Ken Paxton's Office have been strenuous as no one will return his calls.

Councilman Pete Arredondo who was recently elected to the panel did not show up to the meeting after missing a previous council meeting earlier this month.

Arredondo risks being voted off the city council if he misses three in a row. He was placed on administrative leave as the Uvalde CISD police chief following criticism and "lack of clarity" surrounding the investigation into delayed police response during the Robb Elementary School shooting.