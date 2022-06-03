Uvalde school police chief didn't have police radio with him at time of school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo didn't have his police radio on him during the shooting at Robb Elementary that left 21 dead.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office confirmed with 25 News that they received the information from law enforcement.

BREAKING: @RolandForTexas office just confirmed with me that Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police department chief DID NOT HAVE HIS RADIO WITH HIM. “The Senator has been told by law enforcement he did not have his comms with him, we do not know why.” — Nick Bradshaw (@nbradshawtv) June 3, 2022

The chief has been criticized for his handling of the shooting. Arredondo was sworn into a Uvalde City Council seat a week after the shooting.

Gutierrez said he was initially told he would receive a DPS report on Friday.

"DPS Director has informed me DA Christina Busbee ordered reports not be sent to me," said Roland Gutierrez on Twitter.