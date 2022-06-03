Watch
Uvalde school police chief didn't have police radio with him at time of school shooting

Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo spoke at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 15:55:17-04

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo didn't have his police radio on him during the shooting at Robb Elementary that left 21 dead.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office confirmed with 25 News that they received the information from law enforcement.

The chief has been criticized for his handling of the shooting. Arredondo was sworn into a Uvalde City Council seat a week after the shooting.

Gutierrez said he was initially told he would receive a DPS report on Friday.

"DPS Director has informed me DA Christina Busbee ordered reports not be sent to me," said Roland Gutierrez on Twitter.

