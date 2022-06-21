Uvalde police chief Arredondo seen at state capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was spotted Tuesday at the state capitol.

Arredondo was seen by reporters surrounded by deputies and others heading towards the elevator.

It's not clear if Arrendondo was leaving the room where the hearing by the Senate Special Committee was taking place.

The Senate Special Committee has been investigating the police response to the Texas School Massacre.

Texas Department of Public Safety Steve McGraw called the response an ''abject failure" during the hearing on Tuesday and said had the commander not hesitate, the gunman could have been taken down within minutes.

Arredondo did not respond to questions or comments from reporters nor provided a statement.