Uvalde gunman's mother confronted by Amerie Jo Garza's family

The mother of school shooter Salvador Ramos, Adriana Martínez, was confronted by the family members of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the 21 victims of the Uvalde school massacre that occurred in May.

CNN shared the video Wednesday evening of the confrontation that was caught on camera of Amerie's family members demanding an explanation. The family and Martínez shouted over each other for a few moments. Martínez shouted a mix of apologies and defenses for her son.

"You have no right to judge my son! No, you don't. No, you don't! No! May God forgive y'all," Martínez shouted. "I know my son was a coward. You don't think I know that? I know! You don't think I’m carrying all that with me? You don't think I don't know? I know! And I’m sorry!" she said to the Garza family.

CNN Newsource Amerie Jo Garza and her dad Angel Garza

Martínez had previously told Televisa reporters [in Spanish] in Mexico that she asks for forgiveness for her and Ramos.

"I have no words. I have no words to say. I don't know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don't judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me,” she said on May 27.

Amerie was buried on May 31 at the Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, located moments away from Robb Elementary. She died three weeks to the day of her 10th birthday.

Her father, Angel Garza, told CNN journalist Anderson Cooper he first learned of Amerie's death through a classmate as he treated other Uvalde victims. A phone Amerie received on her birthday was used to call the police, who were later criticized for their actions, Garza told CNN.

Days after the shooting, Amerie posthumously received the Bronze Cross from the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, one of the organization's highest honors, for risking her life to save others. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and recently completed her bridging ceremony a week before her death.

Amerie's family described her to be 'kind but sassy, a little diva with a heart of gold'.

CNN reported they've reached out to Martínez for comment.